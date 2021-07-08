Four more arrests in hunt for killer of Haiti’s president

An investigator places an evidence marker next to a bullet casing (Joseph Odelyn/AP)
Thu, 08 Jul, 2021 - 17:43
Associated Press Reporter

Police say they have arrested four more suspects in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, bringing the total to six detained and seven killed.

National police director Leon Charles told Radio Metropole on Thursday that police are still looking for more of those responsible for the early Wednesday’s raid in which the president was shot to death and his wife, Martine, critically wounded.

Ammunition casings lay on the ground near the entrance to the house of late Haitian President Jovenel Moise (Joseph Odelyn/AP)

Officials have not given any details about the suspects, including their nationalities, nor did they suggest a motive for the attack, which they said was carried out by “a highly trained and heavily armed group”.

The members of the group spoke Spanish or English, it is claimed.

