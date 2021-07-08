Woman, 64, charged over romance fraud involving six-figure sum

Police Scotland say a 51-year-old woman in Aberdeenshire was duped by the scam
Woman, 64, charged over romance fraud involving six-figure sum

Police said the victim was duped out of tens of thousands of pounds 

Thu, 08 Jul, 2021 - 15:15
Douglas Barrie, PA Scotland

A woman in England has been charged over romance fraud involving a victim in the north east of Scotland.

Police Scotland say a 51-year-old woman in Aberdeenshire, was duped out of a six-figure sum of money.

A 64-year-old residing in England has been arrested and charged and police said a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

She is expected to appear in court at a later date.

Police Scotland Detective Inspector Martyn Thomson said: “It’s very easy to fall victim to romance fraud, with people understandably reluctant to come forward and report it.

“However, I would strongly urge that if you are a victim that you report the matter to police.

“North East Division recently implemented the specialist Divisional Cyber Enabled Crime Team in response to tackling such criminality and as today’s arrest demonstrates, we are fully committed to bringing offenders to justice to further safeguard our communities."

Read More

Con artists pocket almost €500k in romance fraud scams

More in this section

Lithuania Spain Spanish government squabbles over whether to promote plant-based diet
The Andrew Marr Show UK post-Brexit trade deal with Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein finalised
Google-Antitrust Lawsuit Dozens of US states take aim at Google in legal action
romanceplace: ukplace: scotland
Haiti President Killed

Four more arrests in hunt for killer of Haiti’s president

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 7, 2021

  • 4
  • 18
  • 26
  • 30
  • 31
  • 37
  • 8

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices