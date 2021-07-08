UK post-Brexit trade deal with Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein finalised

Ministers said the move will boost the digital, financial and professional services sectors, as well as reduce tariffs on British exports and support international jobs
UK post-Brexit trade deal with Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein finalised

International Trade Secretary Liz Truss 

Thu, 08 Jul, 2021 - 16:37
Henry Saker-Clark, PA City Reporter

The UK has finalised a post-Brexit trade deal with Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein, the Government has announced.

International trade ministers agreed the deal in principle last month, but the deal has now been signed by representatives from all nations.

The UK Government said the deal will be a major boost for the four non-EU nations, which had a trading relationship worth £21.6bn last year.

Ministers said the move will boost the digital, financial and professional services sectors, as well as reduce tariffs on British exports and support international jobs.

The UK is Norway’s top trading partner outside of the EU.

International Trade Secretary Liz Truss said: “Today’s deal signing is a landmark moment for trade between the UK, Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein.

“It will support jobs, cut red tape, and open up more opportunities for the UK.

“I urge businesses across the country, from farmers to fintech, to seize the fantastic opportunities this deal presents.”

Norway’s minister of trade and industry Iselin Nybo said: “The UK market is of great importance to Norway.

“Today marks an important step in our future relationship with the United Kingdom.

“I am proud that we have concluded an ambitious and comprehensive free trade agreement, which will provide predictability and opportunities for our businesses, investors, students and workers in the years to come.”

Read More

Spanish government squabbles over whether to promote plant-based diet

More in this section

Lithuania Spain Spanish government squabbles over whether to promote plant-based diet
Google-Antitrust Lawsuit Dozens of US states take aim at Google in legal action
Virus Outbreak Japan Fans banned with Olympics to be staged under state of emergency
tradeplace: uk
Haiti President Killed

Four more arrests in hunt for killer of Haiti’s president

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 7, 2021

  • 4
  • 18
  • 26
  • 30
  • 31
  • 37
  • 8

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices