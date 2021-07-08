Vatican gives latest update on health of Pope Francis

Pope Francis temporarily ran a temperature three days after intestinal surgery, but routine tests proved negative, the Vatican said.

The Vatican’s daily update said Francis was continuing to eat and move around unassisted, and had even sent his greetings to young cancer patients at Rome’s Gemelli hospital.

But spokesman Matteo Bruni said Francis did run a temperature temporarily on Wednesday evening.

The Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome where Pope Francis is being cared for (Domenico Stinellis/AP)

“This morning he underwent routine and microbiological examinations, and a chest and abdomen scan, which proved negative,” the statement said.

Francis had half of his colon removed on Sunday because of what the Vatican says was a “severe” narrowing of the large intestine.



