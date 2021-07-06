Four more bodies found in rubble of collapsed Florida apartment block

Champlain Towers South (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
Tue, 06 Jul, 2021 - 14:57
Adriana Gomez Licon and BobCaina Calvan, Associated Press

Four more victims have been found in the rubble of a collapsed apartment building in Florida, taking the death toll to 32, according to a fire official.

Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah gave the news to family members during a closed-door morning briefing on Tuesday. He said rescuers have also been locating more human remains.

Mr Jadallah said there was a two-hour delay early on Tuesday as a result of lightning. He said workers have removed 5.5 million pounds of debris from the pile at Surfside.

Latest

