Wreckage found after plane goes missing with 28 on board in Russia

Wreckage from a plane that went missing in Russia’s Far East has been found around three miles from the runway at the airport where it was supposed to land, the state aviation agency said.

An Antonov An-26 plane with 22 passengers and six crew members on board, flying from the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to the town of Palana in the Kamchatka region, missed a scheduled communication and disappeared from radar as it was on approach for landing.