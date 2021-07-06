Wreckage found after plane goes missing with 28 on board in Russia

Wreckage found after plane goes missing with 28 on board in Russia
The Antonov An-26 with the same board number #RA-26085 as the missed plane is parked between two other Antonov An-26 planes at Airport Elizovo outside Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, Russia, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020.Local officials say a plane with 28 people on board has gone missing in the Russian Far East region of Kamchatka. Emergency officials say the Antonov An-26 plane with 22 passengers and six crew members missed a scheduled communication while it was flying Tuesday from the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to the village of Palana. (AP Photo/Marina Lystseva)
Tue, 06 Jul, 2021 - 11:37
Associated Press reporters

Wreckage from a plane that went missing in Russia’s Far East has been found around three miles from the runway at the airport where it was supposed to land, the state aviation agency said.

An Antonov An-26 plane with 22 passengers and six crew members on board, flying from the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to the town of Palana in the Kamchatka region, missed a scheduled communication and disappeared from radar as it was on approach for landing.

The governor of Kamchatka, Vladimir Solodov, told the Interfax news agency that the main body of the plane was found on the Okhotsk Sea coast, while other wreckage was found in the sea.

According to Russian media reports, none of the 28 people on board survived the crash.

