Pope Francis eats breakfast and takes a walk two days after surgery
Tue, 06 Jul, 2021 - 11:41
Pope Francis has eaten breakfast, read the newspapers and taken a walk as he continues recovering from intestinal surgery, the Vatican said, declaring his post-operative checks to be “good” and normal.

A statement from Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said Francis had slept well during the night following the surgery on Sunday.

“His Holiness Pope Francis rested well during the night,” Mr Bruni said. “This morning he had breakfast, read some newspapers and got up to walk. The post-operative recovering is regular. Routine control tests are good.”

Francis, 84, underwent three hours of surgery on Sunday to remove half of his colon after he suffered a narrowing of the large intestine.

He is expected to stay in Rome’s Gemelli Polyclinic, which has a special suite reserved for popes, through the week, assuming no complications.

