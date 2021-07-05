'Freedom day': Johnson's roadmap for the UK's lifting of coronavirus restrictions 

Face masks, social distancing and home-working to be ditched
'Freedom day': Johnson's roadmap for the UK's lifting of coronavirus restrictions 

Addressing the nation today, the UK's prime minister promised to tear up England’s coronavirus regulations at the next stage of the road map, including scraping social distancing requirements and making mask-wearing voluntary.

Mon, 05 Jul, 2021 - 17:05
David Hughes, PA Political Editor

Boris Johnson said the UK must “balance the risk” of disease from Covid-19 and the harm from continuing with legal restrictions which “take their toll on people’s lives and livelihoods, on people’s health and mental health”.

"We must be honest with ourselves," he said, "if we can’t reopen our society in the next few weeks, when we will be helped by the arrival of summer, and by the school holidays...when will we be able to return to normal?"

Addressing the nation today, the UK's prime minister promised to tear up England’s coronavirus regulations at the next stage of the road map, including scraping social distancing requirements and making mask-wearing voluntary. 

Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants contacts who are fully vaccinated to be exempt from self-isolation Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA
Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants contacts who are fully vaccinated to be exempt from self-isolation Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA

The UK's so-called “freedom day” is expected on July 19. The decision of whether or not to go ahead with the final easing of restrictions will be taken the week prior.  

Under Johnson's plan for the next phase of the UK's reopening:

  • There will be no limits on social contact, meaning the end of the orders such as the “rule of six” and restrictions on guests at weddings and mourners at funerals.
  • Legal requirement to wear face coverings will be lifted, although guidance will suggest people might choose to do so in “enclosed and crowded places”.
  • All remaining businesses will be able to reopen, including nightclubs, while capacity caps will be lifted and bars and restaurants will no longer be restricted to table service.
  • The Government will no longer instruct people to work from home.
  • The “one metre plus” rule on social distancing will be lifted except in specific circumstances such as at the border, where guidance will remain to keep passengers from red and amber list countries from mingling with other travellers.
  • The limit on named care home visitors will be lifted but infection control measures will remain in place.
  • There will be no compulsory use of Covid status certification – so-called domestic vaccine passports – although firms will be able to voluntarily use the system.
  • The gap between vaccine doses for under-40s will be reduced from 12 weeks to eight, meaning that all adults will have the opportunity to be double-jabbed by mid-September.

Although the legal requirement to self-isolate will remain for people who have tested positive or been identified as a contact by NHS Test and Trace, Mr Johnson wants contacts who are fully vaccinated to be exempt and the Government will set out further details in due course.

Later this week, transport secretary Grant Shapps will give an update on plans to remove the need for fully vaccinated arrivals from amber list countries to isolate, while education secretary Gavin Williamson will set out his plans for schools amid concern about the impact of the bubble system.

Read More

Taoiseach insists Ireland will sign up to EU Covid travel pass by July 19

More in this section

Virus Outbreak Spain Daily Life Spanish regions put new curbs on nightlife as pandemic surges among the young
Virus Outbreak Luxembourg Bettel Luxembourg’s prime minister ‘serious but stable’ in hospital with coronavirus
Coronavirus Man in Austria finds python in toilet bowl after feeling ‘nip’ when he sat down
coronavirusplace: uk
Tallest Horse Dead

Big Jake, the world’s tallest horse, dies aged 20

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 3, 2021

  • 29
  • 30
  • 36
  • 38
  • 44
  • 45
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices