'Freedom day': Johnson's roadmap for the UK's lifting of coronavirus restrictions 

Boris Johnson said the UK must “balance the risk” of disease from Covid-19 and the harm from continuing with legal restrictions which “take their toll on people’s lives and livelihoods, on people’s health and mental health”.

"We must be honest with ourselves," he said, "if we can’t reopen our society in the next few weeks, when we will be helped by the arrival of summer, and by the school holidays...when will we be able to return to normal?"