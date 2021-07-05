Luxembourg’s prime minister ‘serious but stable’ in hospital with coronavirus

Luxembourg’s prime minister ‘serious but stable’ in hospital with coronavirus
Xavier Bettel (Airs Oikonomou/AP)
Mon, 05 Jul, 2021 - 16:37
Raf Casert, Associated Press

Luxembourg prime minister Xavier Bettel is in a “serious but stable” condition and will remain in the hospital for up to four more days after he was unable to shake a bout of Covid-19 that developed over a week ago, the government said.

In a statement, it added that the running of state affairs will be taken over by finance minister Pierre Gramegna in the meantime, even if Mr Bettel still coordinates some work remotely.

Mr Bettel, 48, was diagnosed with insufficient oxygen saturation, forcing him to remain under medical observation since the weekend.

He was also suffering from other coronavirus symptoms including coughing, headaches and a fever.

The medical state of the prime minister is considered serious but stable

Luxembourg's government

“The medical state of the prime minister is considered serious but stable,” the government said.

Since he self-isolated last week, Mr Bettel has continued to work remotely and through video conferences.

He was taken in for 24 hours of testing and medical analysis on Sunday and those tests continued Monday afternoon.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she wished him “a very speedy recovery”, tweeting: “Hope to see you soon in good health.

“In the meantime, rest and take good care of yourself.”

Mr Bettel announced his positive test just after he had attended an European Union summit with 26 other leaders from the bloc for two days.

At first he experienced only mild symptoms.

But on Sunday, he had to be taken to hospital.

Mr Bettel had received one Covid-19 vaccine dose in May and had been scheduled to get his second AstraZeneca jab on July 1.

“It was unfortunate that he tested positive just before that,” the official said.

EU summit organisers said they were confident that all virus precaution measures had been strictly adhered to during the two-day meeting.

So far, no other EU leader has said he or she tested positive.

Xavier Bettel (Emmanuel Claude/Luxembourg Government/PA)

EU leaders have been grappling with the dangers of transmitting the virus during one of their many meetings for over a year now.

Most of their summits have been held through videoconferences and only when essential issues were dealt with that needed long in-person negotiations did the leaders convene at EU headquarters in Brussels.

Last summer, a four-day summit on the EU budget and Covid-19 recovery plans was held at the Europa building, but with maximum social distancing and many meetings outside.

The two-day summit that ended 10 days ago dealt with a series of pressing issues, but much of the focus fell on a tussle between Hungary and many other EU nations on LGBT issues.

Mr Bettel, who is married to a man, took centre stage in defending the rights of LGBT people.

More in this section

Tallest Horse Dead Big Jake, the world’s tallest horse, dies aged 20
Virus Outbreak Spain Daily Life Spanish regions put new curbs on nightlife as pandemic surges among the young
Coronavirus Man in Austria finds python in toilet bowl after feeling ‘nip’ when he sat down
coronavirusluxembourgplace: international
Coronavirus - Thu Sep 24, 2020

'Freedom day': Johnson's roadmap for the UK's lifting of coronavirus restrictions 

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 3, 2021

  • 29
  • 30
  • 36
  • 38
  • 44
  • 45
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices