Mask wearing and social distancing to end in UK on July 19 – reports

Enforced mask wearing will end and social distancing will no longer be required in the UK as part of plans for a “freedom day” unlocking of the country on July 19, reports have suggested.

Boris Johnson is understood to be preparing to update the nation this week on his plans for easing coronavirus restrictions in England, with multiple newspapers suggesting the UK Prime Minister believes a host of domestic measures can end on his “terminus date”.

Separately, the newly appointed British Health Secretary Sajid Javid said there were “compelling” health reasons to ease lockdown measures.

According to The Sunday Times, mask wearing will become voluntary in all settings and the one metre-plus rule in hospitality venues will end, meaning a return to drinking at the bar without the requirement for table service.

Mass events, including festivals, will also be allowed under the proposals for the final stage of the road map out of lockdown, the paper said.

(PA Graphics)

The UK Government also expects to receive the results of the taskforce reviews into the use of so-called vaccine passports and the future of social distancing to be made available this week, the Sunday Express said.

It comes as Mr Javid wrote in the Mail on Sunday: “The economic arguments for opening up are well known, but for me, the health arguments are equally compelling.

“The pandemic has hit some groups disproportionately hard. Rules that we have had to put in place have caused a shocking rise in domestic violence and a terrible impact on so many people’s mental health.”

Meanwhile, a Downing Street spokesperson on Saturday confirmed proposals to scrap quarantine requirements for those who have received two doses of a coronavirus vaccine are under “consideration”.

The hospitality industry, however, said such a move would not lift pressures it is currently under as a result of the NHS Test and Trace app, which bosses said was “casting the net quite wide” in terms of who it pings as a close contact of a positive case, leading to mass shutdowns of venues.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to update the nation on his plans for easing measures in England this week (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)

Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the British Beer and Pub Association, said pubs were “closing or greatly reducing their opening hours due to staff shortages caused by app pings”, despite staff testing negative for coronavirus using quick-result tests.

But reports have suggested the call for action from the trade has been heard by ministers, with The Sunday Times stating that the need to scan a QR code before entering bars, restaurants and other venues, such as museums, will become a thing of the past after July 19 – a change that would mean less chance of punters and staff being told to self-isolate by Test and Trace.

The possibility of a wholesale easing of restrictions will come as a blow to senior doctors, who had petitioned for some measures to remain in place to arrest the “alarming” rise in Covid-19 cases in England.

The UK Government confirmed that, as of 9am on Saturday, there had been a further 24,885 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases in the UK, while a further 18 people had died within 28 days of testing positive.