Two dead, 20 missing after mudslide rips through Japan town

Rescuers check a damaged vehicle at the site of a mudslide in Atami, Shizuoka prefecture, southwest of Tokyo (Kyodo News via AP)
Sun, 04 Jul, 2021 - 02:36
Mari Yamaguchi and Yuri Kageyama, Associated Press

At least two people are dead and about 20 are missing after a mudslide swept away homes and cars in a resort town southwest of Tokyo, Japanese officials said.

Ten people were rescued and as many as 80 homes buried in Atami, where hundreds of firefighters, military troops and three coast guard ships worked from daybreak on Saturday to try to reach those believed to be trapped or carried away by the mudslide.

The deluge crashed down a mountainside into rows of houses following heavy rains that began several days ago.

At least two people are dead (Kyodo News via AP)

Bystanders, their gasps of horror audible, caught the scene on cell phone video. Witnesses said they heard a giant roar and then watched helplessly as homes were gobbled up by the muddy waves.

The two people confirmed dead, both women, had been swept to the sea and were found by the coast guard, said Shizuoka prefecture official Tatsushi Ueda, adding 121 people in Atami had been evacuated.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has set up a task force for the rescue effort.

Atami is a quaint seaside resort area in Shizuoka prefecture, about 100 kilometres (60 miles) southwest of Tokyo.

The area that was hit by the mudslide, Izusan, includes hot springs, residential areas, shopping streets and a famous shrine.

