Record coronavirus death toll for fifth consecutive day in Russia
A waiter wearing a face mask and gloves stands in a nearly emptied interior space after restaurants and cafes start request QR codes of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test in Moscow, Russia (Pavel Golovkin/AP)
Sat, 03 Jul, 2021 - 14:07
Associated Press Reporter

Coronavirus deaths in Russia hit a record on Saturday for the fifth straight day, with the authorities reporting 697 fatalities as the country faces a rapid surge of infections.

The previous record on Friday was 679.

Russia’s state coronavirus task force on Saturday reported 24,439 new coronavirus cases, the highest daily tally since January and 1,200 more than the day before.

Moscow, its outlying region and St Petersburg accounted for nearly half of Saturday’s new cases.

People wait in a queue to get a coronavirus vaccine at a vaccination centre at VDNKh (The Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy) in Moscow, Russia (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

The Kremlin insisted on Friday that the authorities are not discussing another lockdown.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov admitted that the situation with the coronavirus remains “tense” in a number of regions, but said that “no one wants any lockdowns”.

Russia had only one nationwide lockdown last spring that lasted six weeks, and the government has since resisted shutting down businesses.

Russia’s coronavirus task force has reported nearly 5.6 million confirmed coronavirus cases in the pandemic and 137,262 deaths.

coronavirusrussiaplace: international
