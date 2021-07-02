Jeffrey Epstein’s New Mexico ranch listed for 27.5 million dollars

Jeffrey Epstein’s Zorro Ranch in Stanley (KRQE via AP)
Fri, 02 Jul, 2021 - 18:07
Associated Press Reporter

A sprawling New Mexico ranch belonging to dead financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is on the market for 27.5 million US dollars (£20 million).

The 12-square mile Zorro Ranch was put up for sale by Epstein’s estate and includes a 26,700-square foot mansion and a private airstrip with a hangar and helipad, according to the listing by Neil Lyon Group at Sotheby’s International Realty Santa Fe.

Epstein killed himself in jail in 2019, aged 66, while awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking girls in New York and Florida.

Jeffrey Epstein appearing in court (Uma Sanghvi/The Palm Beach Post via AP)

The listing was reported by the Wall Street Journal, which said proceeds from the sale would go towards compensating those who filed claims against Epstein and paying taxes and creditors.

Epstein purchased the property in southern Santa Fe County in 1993. Besides the mansion, the ranch includes several other residences, including an off-the-grid cabin, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.

Epstein did not face any charges tied to New Mexico, but news reports have said court documents and civil cases accused him of sexually assaulting teenage girls and women at the property.

Building Collapse Miami

Seven-year-old daughter of Miami firefighter among building collapse victims

