Jeffrey Epstein’s New Mexico ranch listed for 27.5 million dollars

A sprawling New Mexico ranch belonging to dead financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is on the market for 27.5 million US dollars (£20 million).

The 12-square mile Zorro Ranch was put up for sale by Epstein’s estate and includes a 26,700-square foot mansion and a private airstrip with a hangar and helipad, according to the listing by Neil Lyon Group at Sotheby’s International Realty Santa Fe.