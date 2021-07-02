Man rescued after becoming trapped in hole on beach

“You wouldn’t dig a hole in the garden and let your children climb in; please don’t do it on a beach either.”
Man rescued after becoming trapped in hole on beach

An 18-year-old man had to be rescued after becoming trapped in a hole he had dug at Fistral Beach in Newquay, Cornwall (Ben Birchall/PA)

Fri, 02 Jul, 2021 - 14:13
Claire Hayhurst, PA

An 18-year-old man had to be rescued from a beach after becoming trapped in a hole he had dug, police said.

Emergency services were called to Fistral Beach in Newquay, Cornwall, on Thursday afternoon.

They worked with members of the public to dig the man out and remove him from the hole.

Newquay Police Response posted on Twitter that the man had “dug a hole in the sand, which collapsed on him”.

It added that “friends and beachgoers all worked together to dig (the) man to safety”.

A spokeswoman for Devon and Cornwall Police said officers were called by the Coastguard at 5.30pm on Thursday.

She said sand had collapsed on to the man, causing him to become trapped.

“Emergency services and members of the public removed him from the hole and he was left in the care of the ambulance service,” the spokeswoman added.

In a post on Facebook, Newquay Community Fire Station said the man was allowed to go home after being checked over.

“A big thank you to all the assistance from the public, Coastguard and lifeguards,” the post said.

“As one team using our sand lance, breathing apparatus, spades and surfboards, we were able to ensure this was a happy ending.

“This could have easily resulted in crushing or suffocation. Please don’t dig huge holes in the sand, sand is partial to collapse and the dry weight is around a ton per metre cubed.

“You wouldn’t dig a hole in the garden and let your children climb in; please don’t do it on a beach either.”

Read More

Reality TV star Stephen Bear in court accused of sharing sexual images

More in this section

The Dog Show Exhibit Anne Drozd Dogs on display: Museum celebrates 200 years of cartoon canines
Coronavirus - Sat Apr 3, 2021 Germany recommends combination of AstraZeneca and mRNA coronavirus vaccines
France Airport Protest Paris airport workers block terminal in pay cut protest
newquayplace: ukplace: south west
Tropical Weather Elsa

Hurricane Elsa batters eastern Caribbean

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 30, 2021

  • 33
  • 38
  • 39
  • 40
  • 43
  • 45
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices