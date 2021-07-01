Libyan coastguard condemned after shooting at migrant boat

Libyan coastguard condemned after shooting at migrant boat
(Sean Dempsey/PA)
Thu, 01 Jul, 2021 - 18:18
Renata Brito, Associated Press

A non-profit sea rescue group has condemned Libyan authorities after it witnessed the coastguard apparently chasing a crowded migrant boat and shooting in its direction in an apparent effort to stop it from crossing the Mediterranean Sea to Europe.

Members of the German non-governmental group Sea-Watch filmed the incident on Wednesday while flying over the area on an observation mission.

“Those who shoot at refugees and try to capsize their boats are not there to save them. The EU must immediately end co-operation with the so-called Libyan Coast Guard,” Felix Weiss was quoted saying in a statement from the group released with the video.

In the footage, a blue wooden boat with a small engine and at least two dozen people onboard is seen being followed in circles, at high speed, by the coastguard.

During the chase, which occurred in international waters under Malta’s search and rescue responsibility, men in uniform on the Libyan vessel can be seen firing at least two times towards the boat, with bullets hitting water close to the vessel. The Libyan coastguard comes dangerously close to crashing into the boat several times.

Sea-Watch said it communicated to the Libyan authorities by radio that they were endangering the lives of the people on the boat and urged them to stop shooting. The Libyan coastguard replied in broken English that they were trying to rescue the migrants.

The Sea-Watch aircraft was short on fuel and turned back before the chase ended, the statement said. It later received reports the boat had arrived on the Italian island of Lampedusa on Thursday morning.

The EU trains, equips and supports the Libyan coastguard to intercept people trying to cross the central Mediterranean to Europe. At least 723 people are known to have either died or gone missing taking this route on unseaworthy boats so far this year.

Nearly 15,000 men, women and children have been intercepted by the Libyan coastguard and returned to Libyan shores from the start of the year up to June 26, a record number.

More than 20,000 migrants and refugees have died trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea to Europe since 2014. The central Mediterranean stretch between Italy and Libya has seen an increase in attempted crossings and deaths this year after a lull during the height of the pandemic.

With EU support, the Libyan coastguard has stepped up interceptions of migrant boats, returning people onboard to Libya, but the UN and several other rights organisations have condemned their return to the war-torn country, where many are placed in detention centres at risk of abuse and torture.

More in this section

Biden Biden offers comfort and money to rebuild after Miami apartments collapse
Blue Origin-Bezos Flight Woman, 82, to launch into space five decades after Nasa training
Building Collapse Miami Rescue efforts at Miami apartment building halted amid stability fears
migrantsplace: international
Virus Outbreak Brazil Eviction

Rio police fire tear gas in bid to clear tent city of pandemic ‘refugees’

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 30, 2021

  • 33
  • 38
  • 39
  • 40
  • 43
  • 45
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices