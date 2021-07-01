Tour de France organisers end legal action against fan who caused pile-up

Tour de France organisers end legal action against fan who caused pile-up
German Tony Martin was injured in the crash (Daniel Cole/AP)
Thu, 01 Jul, 2021 - 14:37
Associated Press Reporter

Tour de France organisers have withdrawn their legal action against a spectator who caused a massive crash on the first stage.

Organisers made the decision in a bid to defuse the situation after the careless fan was placed in custody, race spokesperson Fabrice Tiano said on Thursday.

Gendarmes in Brittany arrested her on Wednesday, four days after the accident brought down dozens of riders and forced German rider Jasha Sutterlin to abandon the race.

The spectator brandished a large cardboard sign while leaning into the path of oncoming riders. She appeared to be looking in the other direction, apparently at a camera, and not at the approaching peloton.

Spectators watch the Tour de France Christophe Ena/AP)

The woman, who has not been publicly identified, was arrested in the Finistere region by gendarmes who tracked her down based on accounts from people questioned this week, France Bleu Finistere radio said.

Investigators have spoken to dozens of people since the incident on Saturday, the local station added.

Tour organisers announced after the crash on the stage from Brest to Landerneau that they would start legal proceedings against the fan, who disappeared from the crash scene.

She leaned into the path of veteran rider Tony Martin, whose fall had a domino effect on the peloton.

The Gendarmerie du Landerneau, east of Brest, put out a call for witnesses shortly after the pile-up. It refused to comment on the reported arrest.

More in this section

Building Collapse Miami Rescue efforts at Miami apartment building halted amid stability fears
Austria Climate Schwarzenegger Schwarzenegger calls for ‘hopeful’ message from climate activists
Philippines Volcano Thousands evacuated after steam and ash belch from volcano in Philippines
tourplace: international
Blue Origin-Bezos Flight

Woman, 82, to launch into space five decades after Nasa training

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 30, 2021

  • 33
  • 38
  • 39
  • 40
  • 43
  • 45
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices