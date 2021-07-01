Two children among latest victims found following Miami tower collapse

Two children among latest victims found following Miami tower collapse
The remains of children have been found in the rubble of a collapsed apartment building near Miami for the first time (Pedro Portal/Miami Herald/AP)
Thu, 01 Jul, 2021 - 05:09
Terry Spencer, Associated Press

The remains of children have been found in the rubble of a collapsed apartment building near Miami for the first time.

Miami-Dade mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced the death toll stood at 18, saying the remains of sisters Emma, four, and Lucia Guara, 10, had been identified and called the loss “too great to bear”.

Ms Cava  spoke haltingly and said the disclosure came with “great sorrow, real pain”.

“So any loss of life, especially given the unexpected, unprecedented nature of this event, is a tragedy,” she added.

The sisters’ parents’ remains have also been recovered, authorities said.

Officials also confirmed they had found four additional victims – the total of six on Wednesday was the highest one-day death toll so far.

Ms Cava said the number of residents unaccounted stands at 145.

No-one has been found alive since hours after the collapse on June 24.

More in this section

Canada Indigenous School Deaths Bodies found at another Canadian school that housed Indigenous children
Capitol Breach-Investigation House votes to launch new probe into US Capitol insurrection
Obit Rumsfeld US former defence secretary Donald Rumsfeld dies at 88
miamiplace: international
Building Collapse Miami

Death toll from Miami building collapse rises to 18 as two more victims found

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 30, 2021

  • 33
  • 38
  • 39
  • 40
  • 43
  • 45
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices