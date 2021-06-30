Death toll from Miami building collapse rises to 18 as two more victims found

Death toll from Miami building collapse rises to 18 as two more victims found
Search and rescue teams look for survivors at the 12-story oceanfront condo, Champlain Towers South, on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Surfside, Fla., seven days after the building collapsed. (Pedro Portal/Miami Herald via AP)
Wed, 30 Jun, 2021 - 23:55
Terry Spencer, Associated Press

Two more victims have been found in the rubble of a collapsed apartment building near Miami, an official said, taking the death toll to 18.

Miami-Dade mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced the information at a news conference, adding that two of the victims were children.

Earlier on Tuesday, officials confirmed they had found four additional victims – the total of six is the highest one-day death toll so far.

Ms Cava said the number of residents unaccounted stands at 147.

No-one has been found alive since hours after the collapse on Thursday June 24.

More in this section

Capitol Breach-Investigation House votes to launch new probe into US Capitol insurrection
Obit Rumsfeld US former defence secretary Donald Rumsfeld dies at 88
Pacific Northwest Heat Wave Dozens of deaths may be tied to historic US-Canadian heatwave
miamiplace: international
Canada Indigenous School Deaths

Bodies found at another Canadian school that housed Indigenous children

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 30, 2021

  • 33
  • 38
  • 39
  • 40
  • 43
  • 45
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices