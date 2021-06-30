UK may begin issuing Covid-19 booster jabs to 32m people in September

A Covid-19 vaccination booster programme could begin for 32 million people living in the UK as soon as September, officials have said.

New interim guidance from experts advising the British Government sets out the priority list for who should get a third jab if a booster programme is needed.

The plans have been drawn up to ensure the UK's National Health Service (NHS) is prepared for any possible booster jab campaign while officials await more data on whether a third vaccine is required to bolster protection over the winter months.

It will coincide with the rollout of flu jabs, which health officials have said will be vital this winter as they prepare for a potentially difficult influenza season.

The UK is the first country in the world to publish interim guidance on a Covid-19 vaccine booster campaign, though a number of other countries are considering proposals.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) interim guidance, provided to the UK government, sets out two stages for the Covid-19 booster programme:

– The first stage will see 15 million of the most vulnerable people across the UK offered a booster including over-70s, health and care workers, older care home residents, the clinically extremely vulnerable (those who were asked to shield previously), and people who are immunocompromised.

– The second stage will extend to a further 17 million people including over-50s, adults over the age of 16 who usually are offered a free NHS flu jab, those aged 16-49 in a Covid at-risk group, and people who are in regular contact with someone who is immunocompromised.

Officials have stressed that a third vaccine may not be needed but scientific advisers have said they are “taking no chances” and want to give the health service as much time as possible to plan.

“The JCVI’s interim advice is that, should a booster programme be required, a third Covid-19 vaccine dose should be offered to the most vulnerable first, starting from September 2021 to maximise individual protection and safeguard the NHS ahead of winter," said Professor Wei Shen Lim, Covid-19 chairman for the committee.

“Almost all these people would also be eligible for the annual flu vaccine and are strongly advised to have the flu vaccine.

“We will continue to review emerging scientific data over the next few months, including data relating to the duration of immunity from the current vaccines. Our final advice on booster vaccination may change substantially.”

It is not yet known whether people will be offered the same vaccine, or a different one, but advisers said “all possibilities are on the table”.

Officials will know more when they get results from the CovBoost trial, which is expected to report back in August.

Experts previously said it was too early to say whether other people not listed in Stage 1 or Stage 2 will need a Covid-19 vaccine booster this winter.