System used by hackers to conceal their location taken down in global raids

Law enforcement in the UK, Europe, US and Canada seized the web domains and server infrastructure of DoubleVPN this week
System used by hackers to conceal their location taken down in global raids
The DoubleVPN service was taken down this week (National Crime Agency/PA)
Wed, 30 Jun, 2021 - 14:02
Margaret Davis, PA Crime Correspondent

Software costing as little as £19 (€22) that was used by hackers to hide their real-life locations and identities has been taken down in an international sting.

Law enforcement in the UK, Europe, US and Canada seized the web domains and server infrastructure of DoubleVPN this week.

The service, used by cyber criminals to evade detection, was advertised on Russian and English speaking forums on the dark web.

Officers from the National Crime Agency (NCA) took down the UK node of DoubleVPN on Tuesday, as part of an international operation led by the Dutch National Police.

The NCA said that it had been used to access the networks of a number of UK companies, but it did not name the firms.

John Denley, deputy director of the NCA’s National Cyber Crime Unit, said: “DoubleVPN was a multi-layered virtual private network service run by cyber criminals, to enable fellow cyber criminals to mask their identities online.

“It allowed them to anonymously communicate, identify victims then effectively sneak in and conduct reconnaissance on their systems as a precursor to launching a cyber attack.

“Working with partners across Europe, the US and Canada, we have dismantled this network and therefore the service that cyber criminals so heavily relied on. This included taking servers offline which were hosted in the UK.

“NCA investigators were also able to identify a number of UK businesses whose networks had been unlawfully accessed by DoubleVPN. They were notified and officers helped them protect themselves against potential network intrusions.”

He said that services such as DoubleVPN are used by organised crime groups behind ransomware used in major international attacks.

“Ransomware attacks have evolved and increased in severity over recent years, with government and national infrastructure being targeted,” Mr Denley added.

“The NCA is working closely with partners to bolster our capability to respond to this national security threat and strengthen the UK’s response to cyber crime.”

More in this section

HMS Defender returns to base Putin accuses UK and US of ‘provocation’ after HMS Defender incident
American bomber crew repatriation Site of WWII bomber crash being dug up in effort to bring US air crew home
Virus Outbreak Coronavirus infections surging in Africa’s vulnerable rural areas
doublevpnplace: uk
Fans watch England v Scotland

Almost 2,000 Scots attended Euro 2020 events while infectious with Covid, data shows

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 26, 2021

  • 10
  • 14
  • 21
  • 22
  • 35
  • 44
  • 13

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices