Joe Biden to visit families affected by Miami building collapse

Joe Biden to visit families affected by Miami building collapse
President Joe Biden (Susan Walsh/PA)
Tue, 29 Jun, 2021 - 17:15
Associated Press Reporter

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Surfside, Florida, on Thursday to visit with the families of victims of the collapsed Miami-area condominium tower, the White House said.

Mr Biden has offered federal help and extended his concerns to the community as people “grieve their lost loved ones and wait anxiously as search and rescue efforts continue”, as he said in one tweet.

“They want to thank the heroic first responders, search and rescue teams, and everyone who has been working tirelessly around the clock and meet with the families who have been forced to endure this terrible tragedy waiting in anguish and heartbreak for word of their loved ones,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

The slow work of sifting through the remnants of the collapsed building stretched into a sixth day Tuesday.

Two additional bodies were found Monday, raising the count of confirmed dead to 11.

That leaves 150 people still unaccounted for in the community of Surfside.

No one has been found alive since hours after the collapse on Thursday.

More in this section

Peace lessons for Nobel Laureate Legal setback for Aung San Suu Kyi in Myanmar ‘sedition’ case
Oldest strain of plague bacteria found in remains of 5,000-year-old man Oldest strain of plague bacteria found in remains of 5,000-year-old man
Coronavirus - Wed Aug 26, 2020 Study shows dinosaurs were in decline up to 10 million years before asteroid hit
miamibidenplace: international
Eswatini Pro-democracy Protests

Eswatini opposition vows to intensify protests against monarchy

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 26, 2021

  • 10
  • 14
  • 21
  • 22
  • 35
  • 44
  • 13

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices