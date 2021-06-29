Indonesia on the verge of a coronavirus ‘catastrophe’, Red Cross warns

Indonesia on the verge of a coronavirus ‘catastrophe’, Red Cross warns
People wait for their turn to get the Sinovac vaccine during a mass Covid-19 vaccination held by the Indonesia military in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia (Binsar Bakkara/AP)
Tue, 29 Jun, 2021 - 10:47
Edna Tarigan, Associated Press

Indonesia needs to urgently increase medical care, testing and vaccinations as the number of new infections in the country has rapidly increased and left it “on the edge of a Covid-19 catastrophe”, the Red Cross said.

The group said its coronavirus hospital in Bogor, outside of Jakarta, was “overflowing” and emergency tents had been set up to be able to house more patients.

It was a similar scene at other hospitals near the capital, including in at the Bekasi city hospital that had 90% of its beds filled.

(PA Graphics)

“We are seeing record number of infections, but every statistic is a person who is suffering, grieving or struggling to support the people they love,” Sudirman Said, secretary general of Indonesian Red Cross, said in a statement.

“Our medical teams are providing lifesaving care, with hospitals full to the brim and oxygen supplies critically low.”

The surge in Indonesia, the world’s fourth most populous nation, is being blamed in part on the delta variant of the virus, which was first spotted in India and is thought to be more contagious.

Indonesia reported more than 20,600 new cases on Monday and more than 400 deaths.

A woman has her nasal swab samples collected during a mass testing for Covid-19 in Bekasi on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia (Dita Alangkara/AP)

Indonesia has seen more than 2.1 million cases since the pandemic began and more than 57,500 deaths, both the most in Southeast Asia.

Less than 5% of adults in the nation of 270 million people have been fully vaccinated.

The Red Cross called for global action so countries like Indonesia can get the vaccines they need.

More in this section

Philippines Duterte Philippines leader may run for vice presidency next year
Chris Whitty harassment Boris Johnson condemns ‘thugs’ who accosted England's chief medical officer
Building Collapse Miami Rescue crews start sixth day searching for survivors of condo collapse
coronavirusplace: international
Soccer - 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa - Group A - South Africa v Mexico - Soccer City Stadium

South Africa’s former president Jacob Zuma handed prison term

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 26, 2021

  • 10
  • 14
  • 21
  • 22
  • 35
  • 44
  • 13

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices