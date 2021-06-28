Swedish premier asks parliament speaker to form new government

His cabinet, a Social Democratic-Green coalition, is a minority government that has relied on votes from the small Left Party to pass laws.
Swedish premier asks parliament speaker to form new government
Stefan Lofven (Janerik Henriksson/TT via AP)
Mon, 28 Jun, 2021 - 10:09
Associated Press reporters

Sweden’s Social Democratic prime minister has asked the parliament speaker to form a new government.

Stefan Lofven, who has been premier since 2014, became the first Swedish leader to lose a confidence vote in parliament a week ago.

He did not call for an early election as the Swedish constitution allows him to. He is formally stepping down but will continue in a caretaker role until a new government can be formed.

Speaker Andreas Norlen will ask party leaders who may be able to form a government. He decides which of the party leaders can begin talks.

It is expected that Mr Lofven, who heads Sweden’s largest party with 100 of Riksdagen’s 349 seats, will start these talks.

His cabinet, a Social Democratic-Green coalition, is a minority government that has relied on votes from the small Left Party to pass laws.

The no-confidence motion against him was called by the nationalist Sweden Democrats party, and it succeeded because the Left Party withdrew its support from the government over proposed legislation to tackle a housing shortage.

More in this section

Matt Hancock affair accusations UK justice secretary insists ‘due process’ was followed in hiring Hancock’s aide
Dozens of arrests made after 2,000 flock to rave in English countryside Dozens of arrests made after 2,000 flock to rave in English countryside
China turns on world’s second-biggest hydropower dam China turns on world’s second-biggest hydropower dam
politicsplace: international
North Norfolk Coastal Views - Cromer

Current heatwave sees Canada record new highest-ever temperature

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 26, 2021

  • 10
  • 14
  • 21
  • 22
  • 35
  • 44
  • 13

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices