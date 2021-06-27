Memorial held for victims of knife attack in Germany

Memorial held for victims of knife attack in Germany
Bavaria’s governor Markus Soeder, left, and the mayor of Wuerzburg, Christian Schuchardt, attend a memorial service in Wuerzburg, Germany, Sunday, June 27, 2021. The German city of Wuerzburg on Sunday held a memorial service for the victims of a brutal knife attack that left three women dead, while questions about the possible motive of the assailant remained unanswered. (Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa via AP)
Sun, 27 Jun, 2021 - 16:56
Associated Press Reporter

A memorial service has been held in the German city of Wuerzburg for the victims of a knife attack that left three women dead.

A further five people were seriously injured during the incident inside and outside a shop in the centre of the Bavarian city on Friday.

The suspect, a 24-year-old Somali man, was shot in the leg by police and arrested after people surrounded him and tried to hold him at bay with chairs and sticks.

Bavaria’s governor Markus Soeder attends the memorial service (Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa via AP)

Investigators were continuing to try and determine what was behind the attack by what they believe was a lone assailant.

They are assessing the suspect’s mental health and trying to determine whether he was radicalised as an Islamic extremist.

It was unclear whether he deliberately targeted women.

“We are all affected, because it could have happened to anyone,” Wuerzburg’s Catholic bishop, Franz Jung, said at the service in the city’s cathedral.

The service was attended by relatives of victims, the regional Protestant bishop, a representative of the city’s Muslim communities, Germany’s main Jewish leader, Bavaria’s political leaders, and police and rescue officers.

German police officers guard the crime scene (Michael Probst/AP)

Mayor Christian Schuchardt warned that “the crimes of individuals should never be ascribed or extended to ethnic groups, religions or nationalities”, adding that Somalis and refugees in general must not be blamed.

Flowers were piled up outside the nearby store where the attack started.

Bavaria’s governor, Markus Soeder, laid a wreath and described the attack as “simply incomprehensible, appalling, senseless”.

“We must never answer such a hate-filled deed with hatred or revenge,” Mr Soeder said.

“I’m reading on the internet that some are saying, ‘it was someone with an immigrant background’. Yes, but didn’t people with an immigrant background also help in exactly the same situation?”

More in this section

Extinction Rebellion protests Six arrested after Extinction Rebellion dumps manure outside Daily Mail offices
North Macedonia National Park North Macedonia set to create vast new national park
Israel Cabinet Israel’s new leader urges youth to have Covid vaccination
attackplace: international
Deadly Hot Air Balloon Crash

Victims of New Mexico hot air balloon crash identified

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 26, 2021

  • 10
  • 14
  • 21
  • 22
  • 35
  • 44
  • 13

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices