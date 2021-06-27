16 boats engulfed by fire in Hong Kong typhoon shelter

16 boats engulfed by fire in Hong Kong typhoon shelter
The fire service sprays water at boats at Aberdeen South Typhoon Shelter in Hong Kong (TVB/AP)
Sun, 27 Jun, 2021 - 08:59
Associated Press reporters

A fire engulfed 16 vessels in a Hong Kong typhoon shelter early on Sunday, resulting in at least 10 boats sinking and one person needing hospital treatment.

The blaze broke out at the Aberdeen South typhoon shelter at about 2.30am, and was extinguished more than six hours later.

Firefighters rescued 35 people from vessels during the incident, according to public broadcaster RTHK.

There were no reports of any injuries, although one person who felt unwell was taken to hospital.

The fire services department used 11 fire boat monitors, eight jets, and mobilised four breathing apparatus teams to fight the blaze, according to a statement.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

