Unvaccinated employees barred from Morgan Stanley, US hospital staff lose jobs for not getting Covid jab

Employees and visitors will be barred from Wall Street giant Morgan Stanley's offices in New York if they are not fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Starting July 12, all employees, contingency workforce, clients and visitors will be required to attest to being fully vaccinated to access the bank's buildings in New York City and Westchester according to an internal memo seen by The Financial Times. Unvaccinated employees will be required to work remotely.

The policy is designed to speed up the process of getting offices back to normal, the bank said.

Earlier this month, Goldman Sachs' employees in the US were ordered to disclose their Covid vaccine status ahead of a return to the office.

In an internal memo, first reported by the New York Times, the investment bank said staff registering their vaccination status would allow them to plan for "a safer return to the office for all of our people."

The investment bank also strongly encouraged employees to get a vaccine in the internal memo, though they noted the choice was a "personal" one.

Last week, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said he would be "very reluctant" about giving Irish employers the right to ask staff if they have been vaccinated before returning to the workplace.

"It's never been a requirement that employees or people have to tell their employers private medical information, and you'd want to have a really strong overwhelming public health case for that to change," he said.

Unvaccinated staff fired

In Houston, Texas, more than 150 hospital employees who refused to get the Covid-19 jab have either been fired or resigned.

The hospital, Houston Methodist, had mandated employees to get the vaccine by June 7 or face a two-week suspension.

Of the nearly 200 employees who had been suspended, 153 of them were terminated by the hospital on Tuesday or had resigned, the New York Times reports.

Earlier this month, a U.S. federal judge dismissed a lawsuit brought by 117 workers at the hospital over the hospital’s policy mandating its staff to get the jab.

The judge said the hospital was trying to do their business of saving lives without giving patients Covid-19, ruling that it was a policy made in order to keep staff, patients and their families safer.