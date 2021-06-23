More transmissible 'Delta plus' variant identified in India

A new Covid-19 variant has been identified as a 'variant of concern' in India.
More than 20 cases of the 'Delta plus' strain, believed to be more transmissible than the original Delta variant, have been identified across three states, India's federal health secretary Rajesh Bhushan told a news conference on Tuesday.
Sixteen of these cases were identified in the state of Maharashtra. The variant has also been found in genome sequenced samples from Kerala and Madhya Pradesh.
The Delta Plus variant is believed to have the following characteristics;
- Increased transmissibility
- Stronger binding to receptors of lung cells
- Potential reduction in monoclonal antibody response
India’s health ministry has advised Maharashtra, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh to ramp up public health response measures including immediate containment measures in the affected districts, widespread testing, prompt tracing and vaccine coverage on a priority basis. The States Chief Secretaries have also been advised to prevent the intermingling of people.
The states have also been asked to ensure adequate samples of positive persons are promptly sent to designated laboratories of Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genetics Consortium (INSACOG) so that the clinical epidemiological correlations can be made.
On Tuesday, India reported 42,640 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, the lowest daily spike in 91 days.