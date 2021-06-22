European Commission secures 150m extra doses of Moderna vaccine

This brings the total number of jabs purchased by the European Commission (EC) from the company to 460m.
European Commission secures 150m extra doses of Moderna vaccine

This brings the total number of jabs purchased by the European Commission (EC) from the company to 460m.

Tue, 22 Jun, 2021 - 15:12
Greg Murphy

The European Union has confirmed that an additional 150m doses of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine have been secured.

This brings the total number of jabs purchased by the European Commission (EC) from the company to 460m.

Delivery of these "updated booster vaccines" will begin in 2022.

Stephane Bancel, Moderna’s CEO, said these shots can be used for "primary vaccination, including of children" as well.

“We are encouraged by the initial booster data, which reinforce our confidence that our booster strategy should be protective against current variants," he said.

"We will remain proactive as the virus evolves by leveraging the flexibility of our mRNA platform to stay ahead of emerging variants"

EC president Ursula von der Leyen says the "new generation" of jabs will "give us the flexibility we need to procure adapted Covid-19 vaccines to protect people from new variants of the virus".

More in this section

Greece Briton Killed Greek helicopter pilot appears in court over death of British wife
Australia Mice Plague Australian prison to be evacuated after mice move in
SothebyÕs Luxury Edit auction Sotheby’s says it will accept cryptocurrency for rare 101-carat diamond
Spain Catalonia

Spanish Cabinet partially pardons nine Catalan separatists

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 19, 2021

  • 10
  • 14
  • 33
  • 40
  • 42
  • 45
  • 8

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices