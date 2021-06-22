European Commission secures 150m extra doses of Moderna vaccine

The European Union has confirmed that an additional 150m doses of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine have been secured.
This brings the total number of jabs purchased by the European Commission (EC) from the company to 460m.
Delivery of these "updated booster vaccines" will begin in 2022.
Stephane Bancel, Moderna’s CEO, said these shots can be used for "primary vaccination, including of children" as well.
“We are encouraged by the initial booster data, which reinforce our confidence that our booster strategy should be protective against current variants," he said.
"We will remain proactive as the virus evolves by leveraging the flexibility of our mRNA platform to stay ahead of emerging variants"
EC president Ursula von der Leyen says the "new generation" of jabs will "give us the flexibility we need to procure adapted Covid-19 vaccines to protect people from new variants of the virus".