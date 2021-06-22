Greek helicopter pilot appears in court over death of British wife

Greek helicopter pilot appears in court over death of British wife
Helicopter pilot Babis Anagnostopoulos, centre, arrives at a court in Athens (Petros Giannakouris/AP)
Tue, 22 Jun, 2021 - 11:43
Associated Press Reporter

A Greek helicopter pilot is appearing in court in Athens on charges of premeditated murder over the death of his British wife, who authorities say he confessed to killing after claiming for more than a month that the woman had died during a brutal home robbery.

Pilot and flight instructor Babis Anagnostopoulos, 33, arrived in court on Tuesday in Athens wearing a bulletproof vest and under heavy police guard.

He is accused of killing Caroline Crouch, 20, who died of suffocation on May 11 at the couple’s home on the outskirts of Athens.

Helicopter pilot Babis Anagnostopoulos, escorted by police officers, arrives at a court in Athens (Petros Giannakouris/AP)

The pilot had publicly claimed that armed robbers broke into their home at night, tying up and gagging him and his wife in their bedroom while their nearly one-year-old daughter slept. He had said the men stole cash before escaping.

Their baby was unharmed, but authorities said the family dog was found choked to death with its own leash.

The account shocked the nation and prompted authorities to announce a 300,000 euro (£257,000) reward for information about the crime.

Police investigators said analysis of data from a smartwatch worn by Ms Crouch had helped reveal inconsistencies in the pilot’s account of events.

Anagnostopoulos has been charged with felony counts of premeditated murder and animal abuse, and misdemeanour counts of providing false testimony and filing a false police report about the robbery.

If convicted on all counts, he would face a life sentence.

More in this section

SothebyÕs Luxury Edit auction Sotheby’s says it will accept cryptocurrency for rare 101-carat diamond
Sri Lanka Ship Fire Turtle carcasses wash ashore in Sri Lanka after ship fire
Australia Barrier Reef Australia fights UN plan to downgrade Great Barrier Reef’s World Heritage status
britonplace: international
Australia Mice Plague

Australian prison to be evacuated after mice move in

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 19, 2021

  • 10
  • 14
  • 33
  • 40
  • 42
  • 45
  • 8

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices