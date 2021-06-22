Judge dismisses most claims over clearing protesters in DC park

A US judge has dismissed a majority of the claims filed by activists who accused the Trump administration of violating the civil rights of protesters forcefully removed from a Washington park before then-president Donald Trump walked to a church for a photo opportunity.

US District Judge Dabney Friedrich said on Monday the claims in the suit, which alleged Mr Trump and then-Attorney General William Barr conspired to violate the rights of protesters last June, were speculative and it was premature for the court to conclude whether the actions of police were justified.