Eight children in youth van among 13 lives lost amid stormy weather in US

Eight children in youth van among 13 lives lost amid stormy weather in US
Pickup trucks pass each other on a flooded road in Biloxi, Mississippi. Thirteen people died in the southern US after incidents linked to Tropical Depression Claudette (Rogelio V Solis/AP)
Mon, 21 Jun, 2021 - 01:16
AP Reporters

Eight children in a van from a youth home for abused or neglected children were killed in a fiery multi-vehicle crash on a wet freeway amid stormy weather in Alabama.

The crash also killed a man and his baby in another vehicle in what was the most devastating blow from a tropical depression that claimed 13 lives in Alabama while causing flash floods and spurring tornadoes that destroyed dozens of homes.

The crash happened on Saturday some 35 miles south of Montgomery on Interstate 65 after vehicles likely hydroplaned on wet roads, said Butler County Coroner Wayne Garlock.

Motorists navigate a flooded road in Slidell, Louisiana (Scott Threlkeld/The Advocate/AP)

The van, containing children ages four to 17, belonged to the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch, a youth home operated by the Alabama Sheriffs Association.

Michael Smith, the youth ranches CEO, said the van was heading back to the ranch near Camp Hill, north-east of Montgomery, after a week at the beach in Gulf Shores. The van caught fire after the wreck. Candice Gulley, the ranch’s director, was the van’s only survivor — pulled from the flames by a bystander.

The crash also claimed the lives of two other people who were in a separate vehicle. Mr Garlock identified them as 29-year-old Cody Fox and his nine-month-old daughter, Ariana, both of Marion County, Tennessee.

Debris lines a road in Northport, Alabama (Vasha Hunt/AP)

Multiple people were also injured. Photos showed at least four burned vehicles, including two large trucks.

Meanwhile, a 24-year-old man and a three-year-old boy were also killed on Saturday when a tree fell on their house just outside the Tuscaloosa city limits, said Captain Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit. A 23-year-old woman also died in the area on Saturday after her car ran off the road into a swollen creek, DeKalb County Deputy Coroner Chris Thacker said.

The deaths occurred as drenching rains from Tropical Depression Claudette pelted northern Alabama and Georgia late on Saturday. As much as 12 inches of rain was reported earlier from Claudette along the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

More in this section

Israel Politics Benjamin Netanyahu to leave Israel PM’s residence no later than July 10
Israel Cabinet Israel’s prime minister hits out at incoming ‘infamous’ Iranian president
Ever Given cargo ship blocks Suez Canal Egyptian court adjourns Suez Canal blockage case so new offer can be considered
claudetteplace: international
Pride Parade Crash

Pride parade crash in Florida ‘unintentional’

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 19, 2021

  • 10
  • 14
  • 33
  • 40
  • 42
  • 45
  • 8

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices