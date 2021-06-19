Biden family pay tribute after death of 'sweet, good boy' Champ at 13

Biden family pay tribute after death of 'sweet, good boy' Champ at 13

US president Joe Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden announced that Champ, their 13-year-old German Shepherd, had died. Picture: Adam Schultz/ White House

Sat, 19 Jun, 2021 - 17:41
Greg Murphy

US president Joe Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden have announced that Champ, their 13-year-old German Shepherd, had died.

A statement issued by the White House says the dog died peacefully at home.

The statement reads: “Our hearts are heavy today as we let you all know that our beloved German Shepherd, Champ, passed away peacefully at home. He was our constant, cherished companion during the last 13 years and was adored by the entire Biden family.” 

"He was our constant, cherished companion during the last 13 years and was adored by the entire Biden family.

"Even as Champ's strength waned in his last months, when we came into a room, he would immediately pull himself up, his tail always wagging, and nuzzle us for an ear scratch or a belly rub."

Mr Biden says Champ would often invade meetings and also enjoyed sunbathing in the garden.

"He loved nothing more than curling up at our feet in front of a fire at the end of the day, joining us as a comforting presence in meetings, or sunning himself in the White House garden," the statement continued.

"In his younger days, he was happiest chasing golf balls on the front lawn of the Naval Observatory or racing to catch our grandchildren as they ran around our backyard in Delaware."

The Biden's have another German Shepherd dog, Major, who they rescued from the Delaware Humane Association (DHA) in November 2018.

