Police arrest 30 in operation for England-Scotland Euros clash

30 people were arrested in central London as part of the policing operation for England’s Euros clash with Scotland
Some 30 fans were arrested in the policing operation for the England-Scotland match (Aaron Chown/PA)

Sat, 19 Jun, 2021 - 08:13
John Besley, Aine Fox and Isobel Frodsham, PA

A total of 30 people were arrested in central London as part of the policing operation for England’s Euros clash with Scotland, Met Police said.

The force added 25 of the arrests were in central London while five people were arrested in the vicinity of Wembley.

Scotland Yard said in a tweet: “13 arrests were for public order offences, 6 for drunk and disorderly, 4 for assault on police, 3 for assault, 2 related to Class A drugs and one each for breaching a dispersal order and breaching a banning order.”

Red flares were set off as crowds congregated in Leicester Square for the much-anticipated match, which ended in a scoreless draw.

Many fans were wearing kilts and draped in Scotland flags, singing and cheering in the popular tourist spot.

Others kicked footballs, some held aloft bottles of alcohol and many belted out the Scottish national anthem and chanted “No Scotland, no party”.

The Met said officers entered Leicester Square at about 12.45am and encouraged those still at the scene to leave the area, with the square finally cleared by 1.15am.

