Macron revives tradition of the French cheek-kiss as fear of Covid recedes

Emmanuel Macron gives the traditional cheek embrace to Second World War veteran Leon Gautier (Michel Euler/AP)
Fri, 18 Jun, 2021 - 16:51
Associated Press reporters

The double-cheeked embrace that was a customary greeting in France before the coronavirus pandemic saw it largely abandoned as a potential kiss of death is back with a presidential seal of approval.

French President Emmanuel Macron made the return of “la bise” all but official on Friday by giving warm cheek-to-cheek embraces to two Second World War veterans at an award ceremony.

The French leader wore a face mask. The veterans: Leon Gautier, 98, and Rene Crignola, 99; did not. But both seemed comfortable, and reciprocated, as Macron reached in and put his cheeks to theirs.

Macron is vaccinated against the coronavirus and also suffered a moderate bout of Covid-19 in December.

The gesture put Macron’s seal of approval on what is still a slow, hesitant and not always welcome return of embraces. They became frowned upon as Covid-19 infections ravaged France, which counts 110,000 dead from the disease.

Emmanuel Macron was presenting two war veterans with the Legion d’honneur (Michel Euler/AP)

With 60% of France’s adults now having had at least one jab, embracing family and friends again has been one of the joys of vaccination for those who are quickly falling back into the habit.

But others are clinging to the hope that its disappearance during the height of the pandemic might still become permanent, particularly in workplaces.

Even before the pandemic, “la bise” was a source of division. Having to do rounds of kisses with colleagues was regarded as an awkward and tedious chore by some, a pleasant, relationship-affirming exercise by others.

Macron’s embraces for the veterans as he awarded them the Legion d’honneur, the country’s highest award, marked another step toward France feeling like its former self again.

Face masks also came off this week — no longer required attire outdoors in most circumstances. And a night-time curfew is ending on Sunday.

