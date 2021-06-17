US gun-waving couple plead guilty to misdemeanours

US gun-waving couple plead guilty to misdemeanours
Mark and Patricia McCloskey standing in front of their house to confront protesters (Laurie Skrivan/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP, File)
Thu, 17 Jun, 2021 - 20:22
Associated Press Reporter

A St Louis couple who gained notoriety for pointing guns at social justice demonstrators last year have pleaded guilty to misdemeanour charges.

Patricia McCloskey pleaded guilty to misdemeanour harassment and was fined 2,000 dollars. Her husband, Mark McCloskey, pleaded guilty to misdemeanour fourth-degree assault and was fined 750 dollars.

The couple also agreed to forfeit both weapons they used when they confronted several hundred protesters who were marching in front of their home in June of last year.

The McCloskeys came out of their home and waved weapons at the demonstrators. They claimed the protesters were trespassing.

Mark McCloskey announced in May that he was running for a US Senate seat in Missouri.

