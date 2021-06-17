Two killed in shooting in western German town

Two killed in shooting in western German town
Police officers in front of a house in Espelkamp, Germany (Lino Mirgeler/dpa via AP)
Thu, 17 Jun, 2021 - 19:28
Associated Press Reporter

A suspect has been arrested after two people were killed in a shooting in western Germany.

The incident took place in Espelkamp, a town of about 26,000 near the city of Bielefeld.

Officers found the body of a 48-year-old man, and a seriously wounded woman who died at the scene.

A 52-year-old local man who was suspected to be the perpetrator was arrested in nearby Lavelsloh about six hours after the shooting. Police said he fell during the arrest and was slightly injured.

The victims were shot in a house and in a street outside.

Police said after the arrest that the motive was unclear and the investigation was ongoing.

More in this section

Virus Outbreak Taiwan Weekend travel banned in and out of Lisbon as Portugal fights Covid surge
Virus Outbreak Zambia Kaunda President of Zambia and champion against colonialism Kenneth Kaunda dies at 97
Virus Outbreak Biden United States to unveil pills to minimise symptoms of Covid-19
shootingplace: international
Ivory Coast Gbagbo's Return

Ivory Coast’s ex-president returns after International Criminal Court acquittal

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 16, 2021

  • 1
  • 14
  • 22
  • 28
  • 37
  • 45
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices