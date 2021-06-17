Women of childbearing age should be 'prevented' from drinking alcohol - WHO

The WHO's Global Alcohol Action Plan 2022-2030 states that "appropriate attention" should be given to preventing drinking among women between 18 and 50 years of age.
Thu, 17 Jun, 2021 - 13:16
Greg Murphy

Women "of child-bearing age" should be prevented from drinking alcohol, according to the latest advice from the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The WHO's Global Alcohol Action Plan 2022-2030 states that "appropriate attention" should be given to preventing drinking among women between 18 and 50 years of age.

The advice, which has been described as "unfair" and "unrealistic", was published as part of a report urging countries to raise awareness about the risks associated with alcohol consumption.

The draft report wants to particularly focus on how babies are affected when exposed to alcohol while still in the womb.

The WHO says in order to reduce the impacts, women - "not only pregnant but of child-bearing age" - should be prevented from drinking alcohol.

The report says that "appropriate attention" should be given to the prevention of drinking alcohol among children and adolescents, as well as "among pregnant women and women of childbearing age".

The report also calls for protections for people from pressures to drink alcohol "especially in societies with high levels of alcohol consumption."

