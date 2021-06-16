Two more arrests over shooting of black equal rights activist

Two more arrests have been made by police investigating the shooting of Sasha Johnson (PA Video).

Wed, 16 Jun, 2021 - 18:09
PA Reporters

Two more men have been arrested over the shooting of black equal rights activist Sasha Johnson.

The mother-of-two remains in a critical condition in hospital after being shot in the head at a party in a back garden in Peckham, south London, on Sunday May 23.

On Wednesday, the Metropolitan Police said a 25-year-old man had been detained on suspicion of conspiracy to murder after being arrested at a home in Kent in the early hours of the morning.

A 19-year-old man was arrested later on Wednesday in Southwark, south London, at around 2.30pm, also on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

A tent in the garden of a house in Consort Road, Peckham, south London, where Sasha Johnson was shot (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Both remain in custody at separate police stations.

So far two other men have been charged over the shooting, while another four remain on police bail.

Devonte Brown, 18, of Southwark, south London, and Cameron Deriggs, also 18, of Lewisham, south-east London, are both accused of conspiracy to murder.

Ms Johnson, a member of the Taking The Initiative Party, was in the back garden of a house in Consort Road, Peckham, when she was shot.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for anyone with information to come forward by calling the police on 101 quoting reference 1172/23MAY, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

