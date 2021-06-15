Emirates posts £3.89bn net loss as coronavirus disrupts travel

The Middle East’s largest airline, Emirates, has announced a net loss of 5.5 billion dollars (£3.89 billion) over the past year as revenue fell by more than 66% due to global travel restrictions sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dubai-based airline said revenue had declined by 8.4 billion dollars (£5.9 billion), largely due to the suspension of passenger flights at its hub in March 2020 and ongoing restrictions on travel.