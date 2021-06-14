Endangered corpse flower blooms in Warsaw

The endangered Sumatran Titan arum, a giant foul-smelling blossom also known as the corpse flower, has gone into a rare, short bloom at a botanical garden in Warsaw.

The extraordinary flower, which emits a dead body odour to attract pollinating insects that feed on flesh, bloomed on Sunday. It was already withering early on Monday. Those wishing to avoid the smell and crowds could watch it on live video from the Warsaw University Botanical Gardens.