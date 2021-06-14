Germany considers easing mask rules as infections fall

Germany considers easing mask rules as infections fall
Guests sit at a distance from one another ahead of the screening of a film as part of the Berlinale Summer Special film festival (Stefanie Loos/AP)
Mon, 14 Jun, 2021 - 08:45
Associated Press Reporter

Germany has recorded its lowest number of new daily coronavirus infections in nearly nine months, and officials are floating the possibility of loosening mask-wearing rules.

The Robert Koch Institute, the national disease control centre, said on Monday that 549 new cases were reported over the previous 24 hours.

It is the first time since September 21 that the figure has been under 1,000, though it is typical for numbers over the weekend to be relatively low because fewer tests are conducted and reported.

(PA Graphics)

Germany has reported more than 3.7 million cases since the pandemic began.

Another 10 deaths brought the country’s toll to 89,844.

Infection figures have declined sharply in recent weeks and a discussion has started about the future of mask-wearing rules.

Football fans in Cologne watch Euro 2020 on TV (Henning Kaiser/AP)

Health Minister Jens Spahn told the Funke newspaper group that a step-by-step approach should be taken, with rules to wear them outdoors lifted first.

He said they could be dropped “little by little” indoors in areas with very low infections and high vaccination rates.

More in this section

Nicaragua Opposition Five more opposition leaders held as Nicaraguan president continues crackdown
Coronavirus - Wed Jun 9, 2021 Johnson faces Tory backlash as lockdown lifting put on hold
Israel Politics Who is Naftali Bennett, the man replacing Benjamin Netanyahu as Israel’s prime minister?
coronavirusplace: international
Israel Politics

Israel’s new government gets to work after ousting of Benjamin Netanyahu

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 12, 2021

  • 5
  • 10
  • 17
  • 22
  • 29
  • 36
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices