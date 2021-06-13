Fan in ‘serious condition’ after falling from Wembley stands during England game

Uefa said it could confirm that a spectator fell from the stands and was taken to hospital in a serious condition
Fan in ‘serious condition’ after falling from Wembley stands during England game

Wembley Stadium. Picture: Steve Paston/PA

Sun, 13 Jun, 2021 - 20:24
Joe Gammie, PA

A football fan was rushed to hospital in a “serious condition” after falling from the stands at Wembley during England’s 1-0 win over Croatia, the stadium has confirmed.

A Wembley Stadium spokesman said that the spectator fell just after kick-off and was given medical attention at the ground before being taken to hospital.

England’s Raheem Sterling celebrates scoring (Martin Rickett/PA)

He added: “We can confirm that a spectator fell from the stands just after kick-off in the match between England and Croatia at Wembley Stadium.

“The spectator was given on-site medical attention and was then taken to hospital in a serious condition.

“We will continue to work with Uefa to ensure the matter is fully investigated and we are continuing to monitor the situation.”

Uefa said it could confirm that a spectator fell from the stands and was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

More in this section

Israel Politics Israel's Knesset approves new coalition to end Benjamin Netanyahu’s 12-year rule
G7 Summit G7 leaders: It is clear that action to tackle climate change has to start with us
Israel Politics Israel’s designated PM vows to fight Iran nuclear deal
eurosfanplace: ukplace: london
Israel Politics

Who is Naftali Bennett, the man replacing Benjamin Netanyahu as Israel’s prime minister?

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 12, 2021

  • 5
  • 10
  • 17
  • 22
  • 29
  • 36
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices