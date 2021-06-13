Knesset approves new coalition to end Netanyahu’s long rule

Knesset approves new coalition to end Netanyahu’s long rule
Israel’s designated new prime minister Naftali Bennett (Ariel Schali/AP)
Sun, 13 Jun, 2021 - 19:04
Joseph Krauss, Associated Press

Israel’s parliament has narrowly voted in favour of a new coalition government, ending Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s historic 12-year rule.

Naftali Bennett, a former ally of Mr Netanyahu turned bitter rival, becomes prime minister – presiding over a diverse and fragile coalition comprised of eight parties with deep ideological differences.

Outgoing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Ariel Schalit/AP)

Mr Netanyahu remains head of the Likud party and will hold the post of opposition leader.

Sunday’s vote, passed by a 60-59 margin, ended a two-year cycle of political paralysis in which the country held four elections.

More in this section

Israel Politics Israel’s designated PM vows to fight Iran nuclear deal
Vatican Pope Tigray Pope demands food aid for starving people of Tigray
G7 Summit EU needs to show ‘a bit of respect’ to UK, Raab says as Brexit row deepens
politicsplace: international
G7 Summit

G7 leaders: It is clear that action to tackle climate change has to start with us

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 12, 2021

  • 5
  • 10
  • 17
  • 22
  • 29
  • 36
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices