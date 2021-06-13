Israel’s designated PM vows to fight Iran nuclear deal

The strong comments maintain the confrontational policy by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
Israel’s designated new prime minister Naftali Bennett. Picture: Ariel Schalit/AP

Sun, 13 Jun, 2021 - 14:58
Joseph Krauss, Associated Press

Israel’s designated prime minister, Naftali Bennett, has said that renewing the international nuclear deal with Iran would be a mistake.

In a speech to parliament, Mr Bennett said that Israel remains ready to act against Iran.

“Israel will not allow Iran to arm itself with nuclear weapons,” Mr Bennett said. “Israel will not be a party to the agreement and will continue to preserve full freedom of action.”

Nonetheless, Mr Bennett thanked US president Joe Biden and his administration for supporting Israel over the decades.

Mr Bennett’s new government is scheduled to be sworn into office late on Sunday after a parliamentary vote.

