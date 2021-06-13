G7 leaders’ beach barbecue was ‘Covid-secure’, says UK government 

The British government said there were fewer than 30 guests, the event was outside and all participants in the summit have a daily testing regime.
The Red Arrows fly over St Ives Head, during the G7 summit in Cornwall Picture: Aaron Chown/PA

Sun, 13 Jun, 2021 - 12:07
David Hughes, PA Political Editor

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, US President Joe Biden and other world leaders behaved in a Covid-secure way at a beach barbecue and RAF Red Arrows flypast on Saturday night, Downing Street said.

The event came with the UK Prime Minister widely expected to use a Downing Street press conference on Monday to announce a delay in the next stage of England’s route out of coronavirus lockdown.

“The event last night was done in an entirely Covid-secure way within the existing rules,” the UK Prime Minister’s official spokesman said.

“This was an informal gathering of the G7 leaders and rightly it is held in private … but you can see it was a relaxed atmosphere and gave the leaders a chance to discuss outside of a formal setting.”

The dinner was cooked by Simon Stallard, from the Hidden Hut in Portscatho, and included beef, lobster and other local fish.

