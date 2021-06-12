David Attenborough: G7 climate decisions are 'among most important in human history'

The leaders of the G7 – UK, US, Canada, Japan, France, Germany and Italy – are set to make a series of environmental commitments in Cornwall on Sunday
David Attenborough will address G7 leaders on Sunday

Sat, 12 Jun, 2021
David Hughes, PA Political Editor

G7 leaders face some of the most important decisions in human history as they tackle the climate change crisis, legendary broadcaster and environmentalist David Attenborough said.

Mr Attenborough will address the leaders gathered in Cornwall on Sunday as they set out plans to reverse biodiversity loss and to fund infrastructure development around the world.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is also launching a £500 million “blue planet fund” to protect the world’s oceans and marine life.

The leaders of the G7 – UK, US, Canada, Japan, France, Germany and Italy – will make a series of environmental commitments in Carbis Bay

David Attenborough will deliver a message to the G7, plus guests Australia, India, South Korea and South Africa, at a session on climate and nature.

In advance of the session, he said: “The natural world today is greatly diminished. That is undeniable.

“Our climate is warming fast. That is beyond doubt. Our societies and nations are unequal and that is sadly plain to see.

“But the question science forces us to address specifically in 2021 is whether as a result of these intertwined facts we are on the verge of destabilising the entire planet?

“If that is so, then the decisions we make this decade – in particular the decisions made by the most economically advanced nations – are the most important in human history.”

Mixed in with the environmental intentions of the G7 is an attempt to reassert the values of the leading democracies around the world.

The “build back better for the world” plan will bring together G7 countries to develop an offer for high-quality financing for vital infrastructure, from railways in Africa to wind farms in Asia.

The move is part of an attempt to counter Beijing’s “belt and road” initiative which has spread Chinese influence around the world.

The new approach is intended to give developing countries access to more, better and faster finance, while accelerating the global shift to renewable energy and sustainable technology.

Speaking on Saturday, Boris Johnson said: “Protecting our planet is the most important thing we as leaders can do for our people.

“There is a direct relationship between reducing emissions, restoring nature, creating jobs and ensuring long-term economic growth.

“As democratic nations we have a responsibility to help developing countries reap the benefits of clean growth through a fair and transparent system.

“The G7 has an unprecedented opportunity to drive a global Green Industrial Revolution, with the potential to transform the way we live.”

G7 nations are expected to commit to almost halve their emissions by 2030 relative to 2010. The UK has already pledged to cut emissions by at least 68% by 2030 on 1990 levels, the equivalent to a 58% reduction on 2010 levels.

The countries will set out the action they will take to slash carbon emissions, including measures like ending all unabated coal use as soon as possible, halting almost all direct government support for the fossil fuel energy sector overseas and phasing out petrol and diesel cars.

The G7 will also endorse a nature compact, aimed at halting and reversing biodiversity loss by 2030 – including supporting the global target to conserve or protect at least 30% of land and oceans by the end of the decade.

