McDonald’s hit by data breach in South Korea and Taiwan

McDonald’s hit by data breach in South Korea and Taiwan
(Joe Giddens/PA)
Fri, 11 Jun, 2021 - 16:36
Michelle Chapman, Associated Press

McDonald’s has become the latest company to be hit by a data breach after unauthorised activity on its network exposed the personal data of some customers in South Korea and Taiwan.

The company said it quickly identified and contained the incident and a thorough investigation was carried out.

“While we were able to close off access quickly after identification, our investigation has determined that a small number of files were accessed, some of which contained personal data,” the burger chain said.

McDonald’s said its investigation determined that only South Korea and Taiwan had customer personal data accessed, and it would be taking steps to notify regulators and the customers who may be impacted. No customer payment information was exposed.

McDonald’s said it will look at the investigation’s findings, coupled with input from security resources, to identify ways to enhance its existing security measures.

Businesses across various sectors are being targeted by cybercriminals, including some high-profile cases in recent weeks.

On Wednesday, JBS SA, the world’s largest meat processing company, revealed that it had paid the equivalent of 11 million dollars (£7.8 million) to hackers who broke into its computer system last month.

Colonial Pipeline, which transports about half of the fuel consumed on the US East Coast, last month paid a ransom of 75 bitcoin — then valued at roughly £3 million — in hopes of getting its system back online.

On Monday the Justice Department announced that it had recovered most of the ransom payment.

More in this section

Netherlands Princess Dutch princess to turn down royal allowance when she turns 18
Coronavirus - Wed Jun 9, 2021 Rise in UK Delta-variant Covid cases should ‘ring alarm’ over lockdown lifting
Coronavirus - Wed May 12, 2021 EU advises against AstraZeneca vaccine for people with blood vessel syndrome
mcdonaldsdigitalplace: international
Facebook Politicians Moderation

Senate demands Trump era law chiefs give evidence about data seizure

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 9, 2021

  • 7
  • 11
  • 28
  • 29
  • 35
  • 40
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices