EU advises against AstraZeneca vaccine for people with blood vessel syndrome

EU advises against AstraZeneca vaccine for people with blood vessel syndrome
(Brian Lawless/PA)
Fri, 11 Jun, 2021 - 12:37
Associated Press reporters

The EU drug regulator is recommending that people who have had a rare blood vessel syndrome are not immunised with AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine.

In a statement on Friday, the European Medicines Agency said it reviewed cases of six people who had capillary leak syndrome after they had received the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The vaccine has previously been linked to rare blood clots, but health officials say its benefits still outweigh the small risks.

EMA experts also concluded that the capillary leak condition should be added to the product information as a new side-effect of the vaccine.

(PA Graphics)

The agency said it is continuing its review of heart inflammation in a small number of people who developed conditions after being immunised with vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

The EMA said it is studying cases of myocarditis, inflammation of the heart, and pericarditis, inflammation of the membrane surrounding the heart. Symptoms include shortness of breath and chest pain, although the problems are usually temporary.

“Further analysis is needed to determine whether there is a causal link with the vaccines,” the EU agency said.

The EMA said it expects to finalise its review of such cases next month.

More in this section

G7 Summit Johnson hits out at ‘excessively burdensome’ Brexit checks in Northern Ireland
Coronavirus - Tue May 25, 2021 Nearly 30,000 more Indian variant cases confirmed in the UK
New diagnostic test could improve survival chances for lung cancer patients New diagnostic test could improve survival chances for lung cancer patients
coronavirusplace: international
Pakistan Bus Accident

20 killed after bus plunges into ravine in south-west Pakistan

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 9, 2021

  • 7
  • 11
  • 28
  • 29
  • 35
  • 40
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices