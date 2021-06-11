Trump officials investigated House Democrats – report

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other leading Democrats have called for an investigation after The New York Times reported the Department of Justice (DoJ) under President Donald Trump seized the communications data of members of the House Intelligence Committee.

The Times reported on Thursday that the DOJ subpoenaed Apple for data from at least two committee members, as well as aides and family members, in 2017 and 2018, over issues including leaks relating to investigations concerning the Trump administration’s contacts with Russia.