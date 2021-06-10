Delta variant now accounting for 91% of UK's Covid cases

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock told MPs this was according to an assessment he saw on Wednesday evening
Delta variant now accounting for 91% of UK's Covid cases

The Delta variant may be 60% more transmissible than the Alpha variant which swept across the UK over the winter peak, one expert said. File Picture: Liam McBurney/PA

Thu, 10 Jun, 2021 - 15:07
Jemma Crew, PA Social Affairs Correspondent

The Delta variant first identified in India now comprises 91% of cases of coronavirus in the UK, British Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said.

Mr Hancock told MPs this was according to an assessment he saw on Wednesday evening.

He was speaking on Thursday during more than four hours of questioning by MPs on the science and health committees.

(PA Graphics)

The UK Government is expected to decide next week whether to proceed with a further easing of restrictions in England on June 21, dubbed “freedom day” by some, amid concerns about the dominant variant.

According to Professor Neil Ferguson, whose modelling was instrumental to the UK locking down in March 2020, it may be 60% more transmissible than the Alpha variant which swept across the UK over the winter peak.

Elsewhere, the World Health Organisation’s Europe director warned that the Delta variant first identified in India was “poised to take hold in the region” as many countries prepare to ease restrictions.

Dr Hans Kluge said it had shown signs of being able to evade some vaccines and that some vulnerable people remained unprotected.

“We have been here before,” he said. “Over the course of last summer, cases gradually rose in younger age groups and then moved into older age groups, contributing to a devastating resurgence.”

Dr Kluge said that the spike in Covid-19 cases ultimately led to more lockdowns and deaths in the autumn and winter of 2020, adding:  “Let’s not make that mistake again.”

Read More

UK government ‘not intending to open up travel to Europe or US before end of July’

More in this section

Iran Navy Mission Iran sends warships on rare Atlantic mission
Coronavirus  Mon May 17, 2021 UK government ‘not intending to open up travel to Europe or US before end of July’
Hughes phone-hacking claim settled Ex-MP claims ‘senior people’ at The Sun knew information was unlawfully obtained
coronavirusvariantplace: uk
Cop26

Pakistan cleric arrested over video threatening Malala Yousafzai

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 9, 2021

  • 7
  • 11
  • 28
  • 29
  • 35
  • 40
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices